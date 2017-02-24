AIT Career Fair

General Press Releases Friday February 24, 2017 12:51
Bangkok--24 Feb--Asian Institute of Technology
AIT Conference Center
Asian Institute of Technology, Rangsit
29 March 2017, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

A Career Fair is being organized at the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) on 29 March 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the AIT Conference Center. Organized by AIT's Career Center, it will feature companies from Thailand as well as overseas. The fair is an opportunity for companies to get exposed to students from 50 plus nationalities studying at AIT.

The companies and organizations that have confirmed so far are: Asian Engineering Consultants Corp. Ltd. (AEC), Black and Veatch Thailand Ltd., Boon Rawd Brewery Co. Ltd., Bouygues-Thai Ltd., Chip Mong Insee Cement Corporation, Dairy Plus Co. Ltd. (Dutch Mill Group), Eight-Japan Engineering Consultants Inc. (EJEC), Elabram Systems Co. Ltd., Italthai Engineering Co. Ltd., Micromatics Co. Ltd., Pylon PCL, Team Consulting and Engineering Co. Ltd., and The Bangchak Petroleum PCL.

A Research Exhibition to showcase prototypes and posters related to students' research will be held concurrently on this day.
General public are invited to explore and uncover opportunities offered by the participating companies.
For more info please call 02-524-6744 or 02-524-6326 or email at careercenter@ait.asia

