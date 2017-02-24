AIT Career Fair

AIT Career FairGeneral Press Releases Friday February 24, 2017 12:51
A Career Fair is being organized at the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) on 29 March 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the AIT Conference Center. Organized by AIT's Career Center, it will feature companies from Thailand as well as overseas. The fair is an opportunity for companies to get exposed to students from 50 plus nationalities studying at AIT.
The companies and organizations that have confirmed so far are: Asian Engineering Consultants Corp. Ltd. (AEC), Black and Veatch Thailand Ltd., Boon Rawd Brewery Co. Ltd., Bouygues-Thai Ltd., Chip Mong Insee Cement Corporation, Dairy Plus Co. Ltd. (Dutch Mill Group), Eight-Japan Engineering Consultants Inc. (EJEC), Elabram Systems Co. Ltd., Italthai Engineering Co. Ltd., Micromatics Co. Ltd., Pylon PCL, Team Consulting and Engineering Co. Ltd., and The Bangchak Petroleum PCL.
