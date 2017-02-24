Food Exchange Buffet lunch special deal 50% Discount a La Carte Dinner Daily

Food Exchange Buffet lunch special deal 50% Discount a La Carte Dinner DailyGeneral Press Releases Friday February 24, 2017 13:32
Experience the best buffet deal on Sukhumvit at Food Exchange, Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20. Offering buffet lunch daily with a variety of your favourite local and international selection including freshly rolled sushi, organic salad, Thai papaya salad or "som-tam" station, noodle station, soups, fresh seafood on ice and rotating daily Thai and international menus. Weekend buffet lunch serves extra options such as grilled steak, chicken or rack of lamb made to order. Desserts include homemade ice cream, chocolate fondue with fresh fruits and marshmallows, and a wide selection of cakes and freshly cut tropical fruits. Choose to sit at the outside terrace to get the breeze or sit inside on the restaurant's comfortable seating and couches and enjoy!
Make your reservation through www.resdiary.com and get a buffet lunch bonus deal with weekday price at THB 350 net and weekend price at THB 450 net PLUS A la carte dinner reservation gets 50% discount for dining between 6pm – 8pm
