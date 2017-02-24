BANGKOKS WINE DESTINATION HOTEL,GRAND HYATT ERAWAN BANGKOK BEST WINE PRICES AND CORKAGE FREE!General Press Releases Friday February 24, 2017 15:36
Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok is delighted to announce new reduced pricing to an extensive selection of exceptional wines, as well as complimentary corkage throughout all restaurants when dining. This exciting wine focus will ensure the Hotel is Bangkok's premier wine destination.
Guests will enjoy everyday wines to premium vintages with up to 50% discount. Whether sampling a bottle in the afternoon or evening at Bar@494, or when dining at Tables Grill, The Dining Room or Spasso, the new wine prices also cater to guests in events, meetings and all celebrations.
