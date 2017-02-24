BANGKOKS WINE DESTINATION HOTEL,GRAND HYATT ERAWAN BANGKOK BEST WINE PRICES AND CORKAGE FREE!

Bangkok--24 Feb--Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok is delighted to announce new reduced pricing to an extensive selection of exceptional wines, as well as complimentary corkage throughout all restaurants when dining. This exciting wine focus will ensure the Hotel is Bangkok's premier wine destination.

Amazing New Wine Prices

Guests will enjoy everyday wines to premium vintages with up to 50% discount. Whether sampling a bottle in the afternoon or evening at Bar@494, or when dining at Tables Grill, The Dining Room or Spasso, the new wine prices also cater to guests in events, meetings and all celebrations.

An example of pricing (per bottle) can be seen in notable labels, from mid-tier to premium:

• Louis Roederer Cristal Brut, Reims, France 2007; was THB24,000 now 14,000

• Puligny-Montrachet, Domaine Leflaive, Burgundy, France 2011; was THB9,000 now 6,900

• Cabernet Sauvignon, Stonefish, Margaret River, Australia; was THB2,700 now 1,900

Corkage Free!

In addition to wine pricing reductions, guests are welcome to bring their own bottle of wine to enjoy at Tables Grill, The Dining Room, Erawan Tea Room, The Breezeway and Spasso when dining.

Complimentary corkage offer not applicable for Bar@494, entertainment hours at Spasso (after 10.00pm) and all event hostings.

The only hotel in the city offering this benefit to its guests; make Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok your destination for all celebrations. For more information ,please call 02-2546250