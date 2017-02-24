Step up the fitness with our latest Zumba class at LifeStyles on 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--24 Feb--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

If you are looking for a way to exercise without it feeling like exercise then dancing may be the answer. Zumba is a gateway class to all aerobics workouts – essentially it is a dance fitness party. Classes incorporate Latin style dances as well as other moves to popular music, and you do not have to know how to dance but just have to be able to use your whole body to keep your heart rate up and burn calories. Zumba classes are now available at LifeStyles Fitness Centre on the 26th floor, Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld on Mondays at 18:30 - 19:30 hrs and Thursdays at 20:00 - 21:00 hrs.

Non-Member Price: THB 400 / session or save by buying 10 sessions for THB 3,500 or 20 sessions for THB 6,000.

For more information or advance bookings, please call us at: 02-100-6299.