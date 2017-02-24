Phuket Kings Cup Regatta 30th Anniversary serves as respectful memorial to HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Bangkok--24 Feb--Vivaldi PR

In memory of HM the late King Bhumibol AdulyadejAnd in honor of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun3-10 December 2016, Kata Beach Resort and Spa

The Phuket King's Cup Regatta 30th Anniversary observed a more hushed and reverential tone compared to previous years, certainly when judged on its more humble post-race evening events. And yet, with three of the five days offering excellent sailing conditions, the largest dinghy fleet in the history of the competition, superb logistics and organization, and a welcoming and inclusive overall feel that charmed sponsors, the lasting impression was one of great success; it was predetermined to be a landmark year, and the 30th Anniversary did not disappoint.

Lighter winds by the end of the week made for challenging conditions for many of the teams; perhaps the consistent 20 knots of Monday and Tuesday were too much of a gift from the heavens. Nevertheless, teams that had the technical nous and high work rate were rewarded with regatta success – class honors, in what is probably the most coveted prize in Asia yachting.

CPO.1 Wiwat Poonpat and his Royal Thai Navy 1 successfully won the Platu One Design class, having come first in all seven races this week. The Royal Thai Navy team performance is particularly noteworthy given the 30th Anniversary Phuket King's Cup Regatta is dedicated to HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The Royal Thai Navy team is an inspiration for all Thai people, and it will remain an everlasting achievement.

Kevin Whitcraft and THA72 only had Ray Roberts' boat to battle with this week in a two-boat class in IRC0. Three of the vessels due to compete either never made it to Phuket or were damaged on route. Kevin said, "We were looking forward to a larger IRC zero fleet this year, but nevertheless; we thought we may be competing in IRC1 and then ended up fighting it out with Ray and his crew all week. Besides the diminished IRC0 class grouping this year, it was an excellent regatta and I would like to thank all of the sponsors, media, VIP guests and support crews who helped to make the 30th Anniversary so special."

Japanese team Karasu skippered by Yasuo Nanamori's took IRC1 regatta victory, fending off a stern challenge from perennial racers Mandrake III all through the week. April Jorgensen's IRC2 team, Judy, have performed very well all the way through, and thoroughly deserved their eventual victory for Phuket King's Cup honors. In Premier class, Ithinai Yingsiri and King's Cup regulars Pine-Pacific won after a week of solid first and second place performances. Among the fireflies, a familiar name emerged by week-end; John Newnham and Twin Sharks, beating the Royal Malaysian Navy into second place on final standings.

Elsewhere, the Pulse 600 Racing class was won by Neil Ayre, skipper for Java Racing; the Multihull Racing class was won by Andrew Hurford (Phantom V); Kimiya Shimizu skippering Ying Yang won the Multihull Cruising class; inOpen Charter, Vladimir Oleynikov and team Popeye were victors, whilst compatriots on Snapdragon skippered by Igor Ginzburg won Bareboat Charter A; in the Cruising class (a much larger fleet this year), Jianquan Tong and Asia Pacific Atom won class honors by the regatta's close.

The International Dinghy Class concluded on Friday (regatta day four), having provided some enjoyable viewing for the sponsors all week. Final results as follows: Optimist winner, Paliga Poonpat; Optimist Boys winner, Saranwong Poonpat; Optimist Girls winner, Paliga Poonpat; Laser 4.7 winner, Aryhit Romanyk; Laser Radial winner, Apiwat Sringam; Laser Standard winner, Keerati Bualong; 470 winners, Navee Thamsoontorn/Nut Butmasari; 420 winners, Suthon Yampinid/Nopporn Booncherd.

The Phuket Dinghy Series 2016 wrapped up at Bang Tao Beach off the west coast of Phuket in November before the Phuket King's Cup Regatta started. Final results: Among the Optimists, boy sailors from Phuket Youth Sailing Club took the three top places, with Bunyamin Klongsamut overall winner. The girls' competition was won by Yada Hasap from NAC3SC, whilst for the Laser fleet, Tanakorn Kaewluan from Songkhla Sailing Club took class honors.

Keelboat and Multihulls classified winners for 2016:

IRC0 – Kevin and Tom Whitcraft, THA72 (THA)

IRC1 - Yasuo Nanamori, Karasu (JPN)

IRC2 - April Jorgensen, Judy (AUS)

Premier - Ithinai Yingsiri, Pine-Pacific (THA)

Firefly 850 Sports – John Newnham, Twin Sharks (GBR)

Pulse 600 – Neil Ayre, Java Yachting (GBR)

Platu One Design - CPO.1 Wiwat Poonpat, Royal Thai Navy 1 (THA)

Multihull Racing - Andrew Hurford, Phantom V (AUS)

Multihull Cruising - Norikazu Arai, Minnie (JPN)

Open Charter - Vladimir Oleynikov, Popeye (RUS)

Bareboat Charter A - Igor Ginzburg, Snapdragon (RUS)

Cruising – Jianquan Tong, Asia Pacific Atom (CHN)

Santi Kanchanabandhu, Phuket King's Cup Regatta Organizing Committee, concludes, "The new Chinese keelboat sailors and Thai juniors who joined our fleet for 2016 (this year being the largest ever dinghy fleet) are the future of the Regatta, so to see this enthusiasm gives us lots of hope for the future of the Phuket King's Cup Regatta. The brand platform is very solid and the recognition continues to build on our efforts to look to the future. Our young generation will carry the King's Cup brand forward, and out into a wider world reach. I can genuinely see this one day becoming the world's greatest regatta. The 30th Anniversary theme is 'A Heritage of Passion' and so going forward, this passion will be transformative in terms of greater global recognition, and an ever more internationally inclusive King's Cup."

The 2016 Phuket King's Cup Regatta competitive classes included Keelboats and Multihulls and International Dinghy Classes. All participants, local and international sailors and organizers, joined in 89 seconds of silence to mourn the passing of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the opening event.

