A Daunting Challenge for Passionate Eaters

The Brewski Double Dog Hot Dog and Double Dog Double IPA Contest at Venues

7 February 2017 – On 3 March 2017, Venues' Brewski will be hosting its Double Dog Hot Dog and Double Dog Double IPA Challenge event from 18.00 onwards. Daring food and beer lovers are invited to compete for an exciting prize.

On Friday, March 3, 2017, the Venues' rooftop beer bar will host the first edition of the Brewski Double Dog Hot Dog and Double Dog Double IPA Challenge. For this special event, up to 20 contestants will compete to determine who will be the fastest to chow down one of Brewski's signature Double Dog Hot Dogs and drink a pint of Double Dog Double IPA.

The proud winner of this contest will receive a Keg of Double Dog beer in the form of 40 one-pint vouchers redeemable at Brewski and valid for three months. On top of that, the champion's picture and finishing time for completing the challenge will be displayed on Brewski's specials board. Also, all of Brewski's future guests will have the chance to try to beat the record time and win a six pack of Double Dog Double IPA.

Double Dog Double IPA is a special beer produced by Flying Dog Brewery in Maryland, USA. It was originally created to celebrate the company's 10-year anniversary but due to its outstanding popularity, it soon became part of the brewery's permanent product range. The beer is generously hopped, giving it some provocative aromas of raisins, citrus, hops and sweet malt. With these intense flavors, it calls for special food pairing, such as Brewski's Double Dog Hot Dog, the beer bar's signature dish that features two juicy, grilled hot dogs in an extra-long, crisp bun with tangy seasoning.

"The Double Dog Challenge will be a fun event where people can get together to enjoy great beer and food while witnessing our amusing and exciting contest. We are delighted to be featuring Double Dog Double IPA for this event. It's a great beer with unique flavors and aromas. Beer lovers are sure to appreciate it and the many other rare specialties we serve here at Brewski," says Radisson BLU Plaza's General Manager Peter Feran.

The "Brewski Double Dog Hot Dog and Double Dog Double IPA Challenge" will take place on March 3, 2017, at 18.00. Those wishing to participate are invited to contact Brewski in advance.

The following terms and conditions apply:

1. Participants must be over 21.

2. Participants have to eat 1 double dog and drink 1 pint of Double Dog IPA. The winner will be the person that finishes both in the fastest time. In case two or more participants finish at the same time a skull off will determine the final winner.

3. The participants must stay in the event area throughout the competition.

4. The Management reserves the right to disqualify any participant it deems to have not complied with the terms and conditions without giving any reason.

5. Any visible signs of sickness will result in disqualification

6. Contestants may drink any (non-alcoholic) beverage of their choice while eating their Double Dogs.

7. The hotel reserves the right to modify the event structure, benefits and other features, including these Terms and Conditions at any time without notice.