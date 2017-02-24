Photo Release: In appreciation to Ambassador Hotel Bangkok for partnering with organizing Bindass Bangkok 2017

Bangkok--24 Feb--Ambassador Hotel Bangkok Rotary International District 2982 led by K.Sundharalingam, Event Chairman recently presented in appreciation to Ambassador Hotel Bangkok by General Manager, Mr.Suchart Ketnuam for partnering with their successfully organizing Bindass Bangkok 2017 at Convention, Ambassador Hotel Bangkok.

