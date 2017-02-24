Celebrate the Grand Opening of Cafe Kantary, Saraburi Branch Buy 1 Get 1 Free!!!General Press Releases Friday February 24, 2017 10:44
From today to 15 March 2017, join us at Cafe Kantary Saraburi Branch, (Thailand) for a Celebration of its Grand Opening, Buy 1 Get 1 Free!!! Enjoy our drinks and get a free drink of equal or lesser value for every beverage purchased. Alcoholic beverages are not included.
Latest Press Release
