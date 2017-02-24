Celebrate the Grand Opening of Cafe Kantary, Saraburi Branch Buy 1 Get 1 Free!!!

General Press Releases Friday February 24, 2017 10:44
Bangkok--24 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels

From today to 15 March 2017, join us at Cafe Kantary Saraburi Branch, (Thailand) for a Celebration of its Grand Opening, Buy 1 Get 1 Free!!! Enjoy our drinks and get a free drink of equal or lesser value for every beverage purchased. Alcoholic beverages are not included.

More details are available from the Cape & Kantary call centre on: 1627 or by visiting our website at www.cafekantary.com.

