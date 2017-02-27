Sushi Den is celebrating 5 Years anniversary as the leader of kaiten (conveyor belt) sushi chain restaurant and cooperating with Norway to launch Norwegian Salmon Wonder Campaign

Bangkok--27 Feb--WEEM Communication

Sushi Den targets to be the leader of kaiten (conveyor belt) sushi chain restaurant in Thailand. They are celebration 5 Years anniversary by cooperating with Norwegian Seafood Council to launch Norwegian Salmon Wonder Campaign to please salmon lovers. In 2017, it plans to expand 5 more branches and also looking for foreign partnership to expand it's restaurant portfolio.

Mr. Ded Chinsupakkul, Executive Director of Sushi Den Co., Ltd. said that he has been operating Japanese restaurant business under the brand "Sushi Den" for 5 years and said that Sushi Den is one of the leader of high quality kaiten sushi chain restaurant . The Japanese restaurant business in Thailand is a business that has a continuous growth for more than 10 years. In the present, it has a market value about 23 Billion THB and the growth is about 10-15% per year. Japanese food in Thailand is still very popular in the market and will be growing in year 2017, which can be seen from the rising of number of Japanese restaurants. Moreover, Japanese foods is the most famous food for Thai people compare to other foreign food.

From fierce competition in Japanese restaurant business, we need to build a competitive advantage in order to gain market share. There fore, Sushi Den has to cater to consumer desires by offering a high quality of raw materials in our modern Japanese style environment. Also, with good service and attractive promotion will help satisfy and draw in potential customers. We have a variety groups of customers including students, working age people and family group with a average spending around 500-600 THB per person. In 2017 strategies, we separate into 3 major points;

1) Creative: finding new high quality of raw material to create new dishes for customers to compete with competitors.

2) Customer Experience: to upgrade customer service in order to impress customer and to make our consumer feel fun and happy everytime they visit Sushi Den.

3) Start Up Mentality: applying new technology to system management in order to create effectiveness and efficiency because if the system is good it will deliver good service to customer. In the brand expansion plan, we have discussed with other Chinese and Japanese restaurants to do a joint venture in order to expand the business in Thailand. We expect that the business plan will be concluded by this year and will be ready to execute immediately. This will help build up a strong portfolio for us in restaurant business because of the growing demand of Food and Beverage business in Thailand. Our target group will focus on the B group up including family and working age group.

Currently, Sushi Den has opened 15 branches and target to expand 5 branches. In 2017 we plan to open at Suvannabhumi airport, Central Rama II, MBK Center, Central Pattaya, and Mega Bangna. The investment budget is about 10-15 Million THB per branch. For the upcountry area, we are interested to expand to tourist cities with high potential to grow because of the increasing volume of tourists.

Mr. Krit Kiatfeungfoo, Managing Director and General Manager of Sushi Den, said in addition that normally Sushi Den will introdue promotion every 2-3 months and this time we got cooperation from Norwegian Seafood Council to launch Norwegian Salmon Wonder Campaign under the concept of amazing of Norwegian Salmon. Sushi Den has created dishes such as sashimi, sushi and rice bowl menues that will be influenced with Thai Style food and fusion food. In this campaign, we have 5 dishes;

5 Wonder Sashimi : It includes 5 sashimi; fresh salmon, salmon belly, salmon roe, chopped salmon with scallion and grilled salmon mixed with black pepper.

Salmon Copter Set : It is a 7 salmon sushi with different styles including salmon with tobiko grilled salmon with cheese/ salmon with spicy sauce/ salmon with foie gras/ salmon with halibut fin/ salmon with black miso sauce and salmon with caviar sauce

Salmon Cheesy Fire : It is a salmon with mozzarella cheese and special saucewith tobiko topping serve in a Japanese barbecue style grill.

Chirashi Salmon Ginger Sauce : It is salmon rice bowl with marinated salmonand special ginger sauce with sesame oil.

Salmon Usuzukuri Zab : It is Thai style dish that serves salmon slice mixed withspecial spicy sauce by Sushi Den.

Salmon is the favorite and the most famous raw material for our customers, It can be created into many different dishes. We select our salmon from the cold and clean sea of Norway, which the freshness and rich in nutrients are guaranteed by the Norwegian Seafood Council. There fore, our customer can be assured of the high quality of our salmon."

Mr. Krit said.

Mr. Jon Erik Steenslid, Regional Director Southeast Asia, Norwegian SeafoodCouncil, said that " Sushi Den's deliberate choice to use high quality fresh airborne salmon from the cold clear waters of Norway in their delectable dishes clearly shows their commitment to provide their customers with the best products available. Norway is the world's leading supplier of Atlantic salmon, which is produced under strict laws and regulations to ensure sustainability, high quality and food safety, making it especially well suited to be eaten raw."

The 5 dishes come with special up to 50% discount. And extra privilege for credit card customer from Krungsri, and Central card when spend up to 1,500 THB per bill will get free Krungsri Spicy Salmon (price at 230 THB) at all Sushi Den branches starting from 22 February to 31 May 2017.