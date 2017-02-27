Photo Release: HOTEL MUSE BANGKOK 5TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION DINNER AT THE CIRCUS

Bangkok--27 Feb--Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan "CIRQUE D'HIVER" PERFORMANCE BY INCREDIBLE THAI ACROBATS & AMAZING AERIAL ARTISTS LIVE AT MEDICI KITCHEN & BAR The award-winning Hotel Muse Bangkok, led by Mr. Nicolas Peth, the hotel's General Manager (3rd from Left), recentlycelebrated its 5th anniversary with a spectacular performance from Cirque d'Hiver at a gourmet dinner at Medici Kitchen & Bar. The elegant event was attended by guests of honour including H.E. Mr. Glyn T. Davies, the United States ambassador to Thailand (Middle) and his wife Mrs. Jacqueline M. Davies (2nd from right), M.R. Usnisa Sukhsvasti, Naphalai Areesorn, Alisa Pantusak and Sarah Peth. Picture shows from the left: 1. Alisa Pantusak, a Thai celebrity and owner of Tiffany Thailand 2. Naphalai Areesorn, Editor-in-Chief of Thailand Tatler Magazine 3. M.R. Usnisa Sukhsvasti, a Thai celebrity 4. H.E. Mr. Glyn T. Davies, the United States ambassador to Thailand 5. Mr. Nicolas Peth, General Manager of Hotel Muse Bangkok 6. Mrs. Jacqueline M. Davies, the United States ambassador to Thailand's wife 7. Mrs. Sarah Peth, Vice Consul – British Embassy

