Hard Rock Pattaya POOL PARTY is back

Bangkok--27 Feb--Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya Our legendary Pool Party is on again, with guest DJ's, percussionists, hot Hard Rock dancers and of course lots of foam. Every Saturday from 9:30pm – 1:00am, we turn up the heat, come chill or "Rev it Up" and dance the night away. The entrance fee for walk-in guests is Bt. 380 and for in-house guest Bt. 200 inclusive of 1 drink. It is strictly reserved for guests aged 20 years and above only. Come get wet and wild at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya every Saturday. To watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQ7Jaa3Fpcg For reservations, call 038-428755-9 ext. 8323 or e-mail: secfb.pty@hardrockhtoels.net

