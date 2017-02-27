Hard Rock Pattaya POOL PARTY is back

Hard Rock Pattaya POOL PARTY is backGeneral Press Releases Monday February 27, 2017 14:16
Our legendary Pool Party is on again, with guest DJ's, percussionists, hot Hard Rock dancers and of course lots of foam. Every Saturday from 9:30pm – 1:00am, we turn up the heat, come chill or "Rev it Up" and dance the night away. The entrance fee for walk-in guests is Bt. 380 and for in-house guest Bt. 200 inclusive of 1 drink. It is strictly reserved for guests aged 20 years and above only. Come get wet and wild at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya every Saturday.
