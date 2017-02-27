Photo Release: ROCK THE LUNCH #48 BY HARD ROCK PATTAYA

Photo Release: ROCK THE LUNCH #48 BY HARD ROCK PATTAYAGeneral Press Releases Monday February 27, 2017 14:10
Recently Hard Rock Pattaya organized "Rock the Lunch #48" CSR activity at Huay Yai School. Hard Rock Pattaya' s Rock The Lunch, an initiative started in 2011, is one such endeavor to connect our staff with school children, and to also rekindle the childlike wonder in themselves. Our staff volunteer to visit schools which have a limited budget for meals. At the school, the staff would prepare and cook up a fun menu, serving the children's favorite food. It's a plate of happiness, served with love. And since it's a project by Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya and Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya, a good meal always comes with good entertainment. At the end of the meal, our staff put on a fun and energetic concert, in conjunction with Hard Rock Heals Foundation. The kids had an amazing time, which they will remember for a long time to come. And as for the grown-ups, let's just say no one ever forgets what it feels like to be a happy child. It is about Love All, Serve All at Rock The Lunch.
