COME ON CRAB FRESH. FAST. FIN. WEEKDAY DINNER BUFFET AT NOVOTEL BANGKOK PLOENCHIT SUKHUMVIT

COME ON CRAB FRESH. FAST. FIN. WEEKDAY DINNER BUFFET AT NOVOTEL BANGKOK PLOENCHIT SUKHUMVITGeneral Press Releases Monday February 27, 2017 09:02
Available Monday to Thursday in March and April, "Come On Crab – Fresh. Fast. Fin." features a rotating menu of special crab dishes with highlights such as stir-fried crab in yellow curry, steamed blue crab with Thai herbs, taraba crab shabu shabu and taco soft crab.
