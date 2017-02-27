COME ON CRAB FRESH. FAST. FIN. WEEKDAY DINNER BUFFET AT NOVOTEL BANGKOK PLOENCHIT SUKHUMVIT

Bangkok--27 Feb--Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit

If you love crab, come to The SQUARE restaurant at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit.

The SQUARE at Novotel Ploenchit presents a new crab-alicious weekday dinner promotion.

Available Monday to Thursday in March and April, "Come On Crab – Fresh. Fast. Fin." features a rotating menu of special crab dishes with highlights such as stir-fried crab in yellow curry, steamed blue crab with Thai herbs, taraba crab shabu shabu and taco soft crab.

Also on the buffet are iced dishes like blue crab on ice as well as a variety of steamed crab delicacies.

In addition to crab dishes, weekday evening dinner buffets also include seafood treats such as New Zealand mussel, river prawn and Japanese seafood favourites including sashimi, California roll and sushi.

For dessert, guests choose from tempting cakes, Thai desserts and ice cream.

THB 1,299++ per person. Reserve now and receive 50% off.

Beverage add-ons for Come On Crab (net, per person): free-flow draught beer and red/white wine at THB 500 and Singha beer tower (3 litres) at THB 750.

Come On Crab is available every Monday to Thursday from

1 March to 31 May 2017. Served from 6.00 p.m. to 10.30 pm.

The SQUARE at Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit is conveniently located next to BTS SkyTrain Ploenchit Station.

For more information and reservations, please visit www.novotelbangkokploenchit.com or contact The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit at Tel. 02 305 6000 ext. 1632.