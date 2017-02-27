Photo Release: Cafe Kantary Ayutthaya Welcomes Famous Thai Gourmet

Bangkok--27 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels Classic Kameo Ayutthaya General Manager Rochidee Himbenman gave a warm welcome to famous Thai Gourmet M.L. Pasan Svasti together with 10 lucky couples, winners from his Fan Page when they visited to enjoy fresh drinks and delicious bakery at Cafe Kantary Ayutthaya. This is one of their activities of "Extra Cool Trip and Check In the delicious foods & drinks with M.L. Pasan Svasti" held recently in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Cafe Kantary Ayutthaya Welcomes Famous Thai Gourmet Classic Kameo Ayutthaya General Manager Rochidee Himbenman gave a warm welcome to famous Thai Gourmet M.L. Pasan Svasti together with 10 lucky couples, winners from his Fan Page when they visited to enjoy fresh drinks and delicious bakery at Cafe Kantary...

Photo Release: Press Conference - Mrs. Universe Thailand 2017 Mr. Sagar Naker, General Manager of Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square welcomed Miss Natalie Glebova, Miss Universe 2005, and VIP guests at the press conference for "Mrs. Universe Thailand 2017" recently at The Library room. From Left 1. Mr. Sagar Naker...

COME ON CRAB FRESH. FAST. FIN. WEEKDAY DINNER BUFFET AT NOVOTEL BANGKOK PLOENCHIT SUKHUMVIT Available Monday to Thursday in March and April, "Come On Crab – Fresh. Fast. Fin." features a rotating menu of special crab dishes with highlights such as stir-fried crab in yellow curry, steamed blue crab with Thai herbs, taraba crab shabu shabu...

Photo Release: In appreciation to Ambassador Hotel Bangkok for partnering with organizing Bindass Bangkok 2017 Rotary International District 2982 led by K.Sundharalingam, Event Chairman recently presented in appreciation to Ambassador Hotel Bangkok by General Manager, Mr.Suchart Ketnuam for partnering with their successfully organizing Bindass Bangkok 2017 at...

BANGKOKS WINE DESTINATION HOTEL,GRAND HYATT ERAWAN BANGKOK BEST WINE PRICES AND CORKAGE FREE! Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok is delighted to announce new reduced pricing to an extensive selection of exceptional wines, as well as complimentary corkage throughout all restaurants when dining. This exciting wine focus will ensure the Hotel is Bangkok's...

Related Topics