Black Spaghetti with Seafood in a Spicy Tomato Sauce At Cafe Kantary Bangsaen, Rayong and Prachinburi

Black Spaghetti with Seafood in a Spicy Tomato Sauce At Cafe Kantary Bangsaen, Rayong and PrachinburiGeneral Press Releases Monday February 27, 2017 10:32
This March, Cafe Kantary Bangsaen, Rayong and Prachinburi invite you to try our "Black Spaghetti with Seafood in a Spicy Tomato Sauce", Exotic black spaghetti with seafood in a spicy tomato sauce strewn with shredded parmesan cheese: a delicious treat that will satisfy the heartiest of appetites". Enjoy this tempting dish for only 190 Baht net.
