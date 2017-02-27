Black Spaghetti with Seafood in a Spicy Tomato Sauce At Cafe Kantary Bangsaen, Rayong and Prachinburi

Bangkok--27 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels

This March, Cafe Kantary Bangsaen, Rayong and Prachinburi invite you to try our "Black Spaghetti with Seafood in a Spicy Tomato Sauce", Exotic black spaghetti with seafood in a spicy tomato sauce strewn with shredded parmesan cheese: a delicious treat that will satisfy the heartiest of appetites". Enjoy this tempting dish for only 190 Baht net.

Details are available from Cafe Kantary Bangsaen on Tel 038-361-474, Cafe Kantary Rayong 038-621-626 and Cafe Kantary Prachinburi on Tel: 037-239-777, or by visiting our website atwww.cafekantary.com.