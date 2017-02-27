Photo Release: FAN MEET WITH MARIO IN THAILAND DINNER AT PIER 28, CHATRIUM HOTEL RIVERSIDE BANGKOK

Bangkok--27 Feb--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok Mr. Patrick Manthe (right), General Manager of Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok recently presents a bouquet of flowers to welcome Mr. Mario Maurer (left) on the occasion of the "Fan Meet with Mario in Thailand" dinner at the hotel's

Latest Press Release

