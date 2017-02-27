Whats Happening at Sky on 20! Bangkoks rooftop bar destination on Sukhumvit road

Bangkok--27 Feb--Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20

Enjoy sweeping view of Bangkok over Benjakiti Park and where you can experience amazing sunset scene every day. Sky on 20 is Bangkok's rooftop bar destination on Sukhumvit road. Serving a variety of drinks options and delicious tapas style menus for sharing and pizzas. Resident DJ entertains with various types of music weekly from Wednesday – Sunday.

Special Nights at Sky on 20

Monday – Friday: AFTERWORK @ SKY ON 20 from 5pm 8pm

A drink treatment on one of our comfortable seats, facing the Bangkok skyline and the beautiful sunset, to promote the release of all work stress. Prices of selected beer, wine, spirits and soft drinks range from THB 50 – THB 200 each only

Tuesday: Oh LALA Chouffe Night

La Chouffe or La Chouffe Soleil at THB 200 Baht Net per bottle

Wednesday: Wine'dnesday'

All Wines are at 30% dicount all night!

Sunday: BODEGITA @ SKY ON 20

Enjoy the spirit of Cuba at Sky on 20. All Mojitos are at THB 200 net each all night! Selections include classic, Fruity, Ginger, Strawberry Coconut, Watermelon and Pineapple.