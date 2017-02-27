Photo Release: Oriental Residence Bangkok Celebrates 5th Anniversary with a Gala Dinner

Photo Release: Oriental Residence Bangkok Celebrates 5th Anniversary with a Gala DinnerGeneral Press Releases Monday February 27, 2017 11:33
Mr. Sukamal Mondal (first from left), General Manager of Oriental Residence Bangkok, recently hosted a gala dinner under the theme, "La Vie En Rose", to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the hotel at the Oriental Room. The event was attended by celebrities and top management from ONYX Hospitality Group
