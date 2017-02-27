Photo Release: Oriental Residence Bangkok Celebrates 5th Anniversary with a Gala Dinner

Bangkok--27 Feb--Oriental Residence Bangkok Mr. Sukamal Mondal (first from left), General Manager of Oriental Residence Bangkok, recently hosted a gala dinner under the theme, "La Vie En Rose", to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the hotel at the Oriental Room. The event was attended by celebrities and top management from ONYX Hospitality Group Photo (from left-right) Mr. Sukamal Mondal, General Manager of Oriental Residence Bangkok Patamavadee Senanarong Apiphawadee Snidvongs Pensupa Gajaseni Valaithip Piriyawarasakul, Senior Vice President, Legal, Compliance & Risk, Italthai Group Mr. Douglas Martell, Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer, ONYX Hospitality Group Mr. Peter Henley, President & Chief Executive Officer, ONYX Hospitality Group Mr. David Cumming, Vice President & Area General ManagerBangkok - ONYX Hospitality Group M.L. Kalyakorn Kasemsri

