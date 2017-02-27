Prawn on Fire Dinner Buffet at Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom

Bangkok--27 Feb--Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom

The heat is on at The SQUARE restaurant!New grilled prawn promo puts more sizzle into the restaurant's dinner buffet from March to May.

Chefs at The SQUARE restaurant, Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom, will be on fire from March to May. Make that over a fire, which is where they'll be expertly grilling delicious prawns along with other seafood delicacies during The SQUARE's new 'Prawn on Fire' dinner buffet promotion.

As well as grilled tiger and river prawn, dinner buffet guests also can look forward to fresh seafood-on-ice treats including blue crab, oyster, shrimp and New Zealand mussel.

Likewise each evening will be special international seafood dishes such as paella, salmon pasta with kale-almond pesto, stir-fried seafood with yellow curry powder, spicy jelly fish salad, and lobster bisque.

In addition to seafood, the buffet also features international favourites such as beef Stroganoff. Among tempting desserts are fresh-baked pastries, Thai desserts, ice cream and fresh fruits.

Prawn on Fire dinner buffet is available from 1 March to 31 May 2017 at The SQUARE restaurant, Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom. Served every day from 6.00 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. at THB 1,199 per person including free-flow soft drinks. Come 2 Pay 1 offer available. Accor Plus members receive additional 10% discount.

If you are a true prawn and seafood lover, don't miss a chance to try this sumptuous dinner buffet!

'Prawn on Fire Dinner Buffet' - The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom

Availability: Every day from 1 March – 31 May 2017

Time: 18.00 - 22.30 hrs.

Price: THB 1,199 net per person (inclusive of soft drinks)

Special offers: Come 2 Pay 1 | Accor Plus members receive additional 10% discount

Enquiries & Reservations: 02 206 9291-2

Website: http://www.novotelbangkoksilom.com/special-offers