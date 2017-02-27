Prawn on Fire Dinner Buffet at Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom

General Press Releases Monday February 27, 2017 10:28
Bangkok--27 Feb--Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom
The heat is on at The SQUARE restaurant!New grilled prawn promo puts more sizzle into the restaurant's dinner buffet from March to May.

Chefs at The SQUARE restaurant, Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom, will be on fire from March to May. Make that over a fire, which is where they'll be expertly grilling delicious prawns along with other seafood delicacies during The SQUARE's new 'Prawn on Fire' dinner buffet promotion.

As well as grilled tiger and river prawn, dinner buffet guests also can look forward to fresh seafood-on-ice treats including blue crab, oyster, shrimp and New Zealand mussel.
Likewise each evening will be special international seafood dishes such as paella, salmon pasta with kale-almond pesto, stir-fried seafood with yellow curry powder, spicy jelly fish salad, and lobster bisque.
In addition to seafood, the buffet also features international favourites such as beef Stroganoff. Among tempting desserts are fresh-baked pastries, Thai desserts, ice cream and fresh fruits.

Prawn on Fire dinner buffet is available from 1 March to 31 May 2017 at The SQUARE restaurant, Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom. Served every day from 6.00 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. at THB 1,199 per person including free-flow soft drinks. Come 2 Pay 1 offer available. Accor Plus members receive additional 10% discount.

If you are a true prawn and seafood lover, don't miss a chance to try this sumptuous dinner buffet!
'Prawn on Fire Dinner Buffet' - The SQUARE, Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom
Availability: Every day from 1 March – 31 May 2017
Time: 18.00 - 22.30 hrs.
Price: THB 1,199 net per person (inclusive of soft drinks)
Special offers: Come 2 Pay 1 | Accor Plus members receive additional 10% discount
Enquiries & Reservations: 02 206 9291-2
Website: http://www.novotelbangkoksilom.com/special-offers

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: HOTEL MUSE BANGKOK 5TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION DINNER AT THE CIRCUS

"CIRQUE D'HIVER" PERFORMANCE BY INCREDIBLE THAI ACROBATS & AMAZING AERIAL ARTISTS LIVE AT MEDICI KITCHEN & BAR The award-winning Hotel Muse Bangkok, led by Mr. Nicolas Peth, the hotel's General Manager (3rd from Left), recentlycelebrated its 5th...

UPS TESTS RESIDENTIAL DELIVERY VIA DRONE LAUNCHED FROM ATOP PACKAGE CAR

• Test demonstrates potential efficiencies drones can provide on rural delivery routes • Unlike previous drone tests, UPS/Workhorse test incorporates drone delivery into day-to-day delivery operations UPS (NYSE:UPS) announced today that it has...

Black Spaghetti with Seafood in a Spicy Tomato Sauce At Cafe Kantary Bangsaen, Rayong and Prachinburi

This March, Cafe Kantary Bangsaen, Rayong and Prachinburi invite you to try our "Black Spaghetti with Seafood in a Spicy Tomato Sauce", Exotic black spaghetti with seafood in a spicy tomato sauce strewn with shredded parmesan cheese: a delicious treat...

Prawn on Fire Dinner Buffet at Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom

The heat is on at The SQUARE restaurant!New grilled prawn promo puts more sizzle into the restaurant's dinner buffet from March to May. Chefs at The SQUARE restaurant, Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom, will be on fire from March to May. Make that over a fire,...

Panel of Judges for Xifu International Gold Wedding Jewellery Design Competition 2017 Announced

The Xifu International Gold Wedding Jewellery Design Competition 2017 has announced its prestigious panel of judges, which includes five diverse experts from the industries of design, jewellery, and arts from all over the...

Related Topics

Novotel Bangkok Fenix Silom The SQUARE Restaurant Novotel Bangkok dinner buffet restaurants Fenix Silom Restaurant The SQUARE Novotel The Heat