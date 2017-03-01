Pizza Perfection! Buy 1 Get 1 Free at Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Bangkok--1 Mar--Mercure Pattaya Hotel

It's double the yumminess with our crispy homemade thin-crust pizzas just like Mama used to make plus the irresistible offer of Buy 1 Get 1 Free! Choose from Margherita, Hawaiian, Regina, Seafood, Chicken with Green Curry or Krapao Gai at only THB 260 Nett at Mercure Pattaya Hotel. Delizioso!

Available every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Now – 30 June 2017.

For further information or to reserve a table please call +66 (0) 38 425 050 or visit www.mercurepattaya.com and https://www.facebook.com/MercureHotelPattaya/