Photo Release: Welcome Riding of the Soul Team

Bangkok--1 Mar--Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers Michael Schlueter, General Manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers welcomed the participants of Riding of the Soul, an American famous reality show, led by Paolo Segenti, leader and Hollywood famous actor. The crew stayed at the hotel while promoting big bikes rides journey in Thailand. Also participated by Sam Bendall, Johann Buhr, Malkuth Frahm and Bob Nybe at Hotel Lobby.

