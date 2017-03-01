SPECIAL COCONUT CREATIONS AT SHORTCUTS, CROWNE PLAZA BANGKOK LUMPINI PARK

SPECIAL COCONUT CREATIONS AT SHORTCUTS, CROWNE PLAZA BANGKOK LUMPINI PARKGeneral Press Releases Wednesday March 1, 2017 12:17
Throughout March, Shortcuts Deli offers a full range of delectable coconut treats, with a flavor that's just right for the summery season. Featuring on your new favorite's dessert menu is a classic Young Coconut Cake bursting the ultimately refreshing coconut flavor in a light and buttery cake with a light hint of vanilla – while Choco-coconut Dacquoise gives you an interesting flavor and texture combination – perfectly balancing a very distinct coconutty taste, decadent chocolate and sweet nutty flavor in a single bite. For a lighter sense of taste, try our Young coconut yoghurt cream tart that is packed with moistness and mild coconut flavor topped with a super delicious, light and creamy coconut mousse.
Whatever your preference this summer, be sure to visit the city's top delicatessen Shortcuts for a full range of special coconut treats that will surely satisfy your craving along with a wide selection of freshly-made breads, pastries, and sandwiches, delicious cakes and specialty desserts, and a broad selection of healthy salads - all complemented with your choice of premium coffee and tea.
