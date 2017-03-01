SPECIAL COCONUT CREATIONS AT SHORTCUTS, CROWNE PLAZA BANGKOK LUMPINI PARK

Bangkok--1 Mar--Crowne Plaza Bangkok

Summer is the perfect time for some coconut and here at Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park, the top delicatessens Shortcuts proudly presents summer special coconut treats.

Throughout March, Shortcuts Deli offers a full range of delectable coconut treats, with a flavor that's just right for the summery season. Featuring on your new favorite's dessert menu is a classic Young Coconut Cake bursting the ultimately refreshing coconut flavor in a light and buttery cake with a light hint of vanilla – while Choco-coconut Dacquoise gives you an interesting flavor and texture combination – perfectly balancing a very distinct coconutty taste, decadent chocolate and sweet nutty flavor in a single bite. For a lighter sense of taste, try our Young coconut yoghurt cream tart that is packed with moistness and mild coconut flavor topped with a super delicious, light and creamy coconut mousse.

Whatever your preference this summer, be sure to visit the city's top delicatessen Shortcuts for a full range of special coconut treats that will surely satisfy your craving along with a wide selection of freshly-made breads, pastries, and sandwiches, delicious cakes and specialty desserts, and a broad selection of healthy salads - all complemented with your choice of premium coffee and tea.

Special Coconut Creations at Shortcuts Deli are available daily in March and April with prices starting from THB 105.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call: 02 632 9000 or visit: bangkoklumpinipark.crowneplaza.com