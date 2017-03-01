Grilled Tuna with Spicy Tomato Sauce Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi

Throughout the month of March, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Grilled Tuna with Spicy Tomato Sauce". This flavourful dish, fragrant with tuna and sesame has the perfect blend of savoury spices with a rich tang of tomato sauce, ideal with a crisp white wine. Enjoy this tantalising culinary experience for 350++ Baht per person.

More details are available from Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi on: 037-282-699 or by visiting our website at:www.kantarycollection.com.

