Grilled Tuna with Spicy Tomato Sauce Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi

Grilled Tuna with Spicy Tomato Sauce Kantary Hotel, KabinburiGeneral Press Releases Wednesday March 1, 2017 12:12
Throughout the month of March, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Grilled Tuna with Spicy Tomato Sauce". This flavourful dish, fragrant with tuna and sesame has the perfect blend of savoury spices with a rich tang of tomato sauce, ideal with a crisp white wine. Enjoy this tantalising culinary experience for 350++ Baht per person.
Latest Press Release
Summer is the perfect time for some coconut and here at Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park, the top delicatessens Shortcuts proudly presents summer special coconut treats. Throughout March, Shortcuts Deli offers a full range of delectable coconut treats,...
Throughout the month of March, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Grilled Tuna with Spicy Tomato Sauce". This flavourful dish, fragrant with tuna and sesame has the perfect blend of...
Michael Schlueter, General Manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers welcomed the participants of Riding of the Soul, an American famous reality show, led by Paolo Segenti, leader and Hollywood famous actor. The crew stayed at the hotel while...
It's double the yumminess with our crispy homemade thin-crust pizzas just like Mama used to make plus the irresistible offer of Buy 1 Get 1 Free! Choose from Margherita, Hawaiian, Regina, Seafood, Chicken with Green Curry or Krapao Gai at only THB 260...
- Leader in industrial automation connectivity software recognized for exceptional innovation Kepware , a PTC business, announced today that it has recently received several prestigious industry awards and accolades for its IoT-friendly flagship...