Try the original goat meat recipes at Hong Kong Fisherman

Bangkok--1 Mar--IMPACT Exhibition Management Hong Kong Fisherman invites everyone to discover the true taste of Hong Kong's Cantonese cuisine and try the original goat meat recipes created by the highly skilled Hong Kong Chef Chan Yiu Lam who has over 40 years of culinary experience. The two tantalizing goat dishes include Stewed Goat Meat Brisket with Chinese Herbs in Casserole, well selected goat meat braised with various herbs including Chinese wolfberries and Chinese dates, and Stewed Goat Meat with Fried Bean Curd Skin and Black Mushrooms in Casserole, a great combination of goat meat, fried bean curd, black mushrooms, water chestnuts, and ginger with specially prepared fermented bean curd dipping sauce. Come try out these special recipes today until March 31, 2017 at Hong Kong Fisherman, located at Lobby Hall 8, IMPACT Exhibition Center, Muang Thong Thani. For more information or reservations, please call 02-833-5434-5. For updates and special offers from the restaurant, please visit www.hkfisherman.com and Facebook fanpage: HongKongFisherman.

Latest Press Release

