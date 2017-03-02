Penfolds Presents Limited Edition Crystal Decanter to Asias Best Restaurant

Bangkok--2 Mar--Vivaldi PR

Recently, Penfolds, the Official Wine Partner for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2017, presented the Penfolds Aevum Limited Edition Crystal Decanter along with the 2012 Penfolds Grange to the restaurant that has been crowned number one – Gaggan in Bangkok.

The Penfolds Aevum Crystal Decanter is the result of Penfolds' collaboration with Europe's most respected French glassmaker, Saint-Louis. The exquisite and visually enchanting decanter features the striking diamond cut, a signature hallmark of Saint-Louis crystal.

Crafted to accompany the 750ml 2012 Grange, the Aevum Limited Edition Decanter is hand-blown by Saint-Louis master craftsmen. Each is artistically designed to delicately aerate the wine, creating a unique and captivating service ritual of which there are only a limited number available.

As the Official Wine Partner of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2017, a selection of Penfolds wines were served during the awards event that took place earlier this week. Guests were treated to Penfolds' luxury wines such as the Bin 407 Cabernet, the Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz, the Bin 2 Shiraz Mataro as well as the the Penfolds Koonunga Hill Seventy Six Shiraz Cabernet and Autumn Riesling at the exclusive Penfolds bar.

Andrew O'Brien, General Manager, SEA, Middle East and Africa, Treasury Wine Estates said, "I would like to congratulate Chef Gaggan Anand and his team, voted once again number one of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, for the third consecutive year!"

"There are so many amazing restaurants on this list, and we would also like to congratulate all the restaurants recognised here – we know it is a result of some unbelievable talent and hard work from the chefs and their teams".

"We were thrilled that Penfolds was selected as the wine of choice for this prestigious event. Penfolds is synonymous with quality and excellence, and to be able to pour our award-winning wines at this gathering of some of the greatest talents from across the spectrum of the Asian restaurant business was a natural decision for us."

With a reputation for consistency and style with minimal vintage variation, Penfolds is often the wine of choice for restauranteurs as this equates to delivering a reliable and consistently excellent dining experience for guests on every visit. Penfolds' use of multi-regional blending results in an expressive and forward-looking wine portfolio that adds value to all of the restaurants that serve these award-winning wines.

For more information, please visit www.penfolds.com