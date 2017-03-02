Cold and Gold Caviar at Don Giovanni Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Cold and Gold Caviar at Don Giovanni Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao BangkokGeneral Press Releases Thursday March 2, 2017 13:11
At Don Giovanni Restaurant, master chef Stefano Zaninelli is bringing you his interpretation of dishes incorporating the kingly Siberian sturgeon caviar - chilled, smooth and luxurious. Available throughout the month of March 2017.
Try sturgeon caviar served on ice with condiments (THB 2,450++); served with Pappardelle pasta and sauteed with butter and rosemary (THB 1,200++); served with pan-fried halibut fillet with pumpkin and asparagus (THB 1,900++), and with so many more delicious accompaniments.
Don Giovanni, a charming Italian restaurant, is named after Mozart's most famous opera, and its ambience springs from a warm-hearted love of life. An Italian master chef prepares specials for lunch and dinner. Here the pasta is homemade and the sauces are wonderfully Italian. A variety of excellent Italian wines and spirits are available to complement every meal.
