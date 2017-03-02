Cold and Gold Caviar at Don Giovanni Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Bangkok--2 Mar--Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

At Don Giovanni Restaurant, master chef Stefano Zaninelli is bringing you his interpretation of dishes incorporating the kingly Siberian sturgeon caviar - chilled, smooth and luxurious. Available throughout the month of March 2017.

Try sturgeon caviar served on ice with condiments (THB 2,450++); served with Pappardelle pasta and sauteed with butter and rosemary (THB 1,200++); served with pan-fried halibut fillet with pumpkin and asparagus (THB 1,900++), and with so many more delicious accompaniments.

Don Giovanni, a charming Italian restaurant, is named after Mozart's most famous opera, and its ambience springs from a warm-hearted love of life. An Italian master chef prepares specials for lunch and dinner. Here the pasta is homemade and the sauces are wonderfully Italian. A variety of excellent Italian wines and spirits are available to complement every meal.

Prices are subject to 10% service charge and 7% government tax.