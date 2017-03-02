The Ultimate DREAM Wedding Package at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

The Ultimate DREAM Wedding Package at Grand Hyatt Erawan BangkokGeneral Press Releases Thursday March 2, 2017 11:47
Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok offers the ultimate experience to tie the knot with 'The Ultimate DREAM Wedding Package'. Create the most extraordinary of wedding in the Grand Ballroom, the Residence and The Campus – whether for intimate or Grand celebrations. Plan your wedding celebration before December 31, 2017 to receive three exciting benefits:
- Dining voucher at our acclaimed restaurants – The Dining Room, Tables Grill, Erawan Tea Room, Spasso & Room Service.
- i.sawan or Nail Bar vouchers
- Limousine service
- Personal Trainer at the Greenhouse Fitness Centre
- 1 Grand Room on the night of wedding day for your family & friends
- After party to midnight
- Upgraded accommodation to any Premium Suite on the wedding night (with subject to room availability 7 days prior wedding date)
• Your bonus voucher valued at THB 7,000 – select (1) out of (5) options. Each voucher has a validity of one year following your contract date signed ; Dining voucher at our acclaimed restaurants (The Dining Room, Tables Grill, Erawan Tea Room, Spasso & Room Service), i.sawan spa or Nail Bar vouchers, Limousine services, Fitness with personal trainer.
• Your accommodation bonus (select one); 1 Grand Room on the night of wedding day for your family & friends, After party until midnight or Upgrade couple guest room to our luxury suite (Premier Suite) on the wedding night (with subject to room availability 7 days prior wedding date)
