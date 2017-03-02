The Ultimate DREAM Wedding Package at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Bangkok--2 Mar--Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok offers the ultimate experience to tie the knot with 'The Ultimate DREAM Wedding Package'. Create the most extraordinary of wedding in the Grand Ballroom, the Residence and The Campus – whether for intimate or Grand celebrations. Plan your wedding celebration before December 31, 2017 to receive three exciting benefits:

1. World of Hyatt Bonus Point up to 50,000 points which can be redeemed as multiple night stays at all Hyatt Hotels & Resorts globally

2. Your bonus voucher valued at THB 7,000 (select one of the following)

Dining voucher at our acclaimed restaurants – The Dining Room, Tables Grill, Erawan Tea Room, Spasso & Room Service.

i.sawan or Nail Bar vouchers

Limousine service

Personal Trainer at the Greenhouse Fitness Centre

3. Your accommodation bonus (select one of the following)

1 Grand Room on the night of wedding day for your family & friends

After party to midnight

Upgraded accommodation to any Premium Suite on the wedding night (with subject to room availability 7 days prior wedding date)

Allow Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok the privilege of tending to every aspect of your perfect wedding.

Please contact our Wedding Specialist for more information at +66 2254 1234 or email events.bangh@hyatt.com.

Terms & Conditions:

• Grand Ballroom: Minimum spend of THB 900,000++ per event with 50,000 points

• the residence: Minimum spend of THB 500,000++ per event with 30,000 points

• The Campus: Minimum spend of THB 250,000++ per event with 15,000 points • Offer is subject to availability if wedding facilities at time of inquiry

• Your bonus voucher valued at THB 7,000 – select (1) out of (5) options. Each voucher has a validity of one year following your contract date signed ; Dining voucher at our acclaimed restaurants (The Dining Room, Tables Grill, Erawan Tea Room, Spasso & Room Service), i.sawan spa or Nail Bar vouchers, Limousine services, Fitness with personal trainer.

• Your accommodation bonus (select one); 1 Grand Room on the night of wedding day for your family & friends, After party until midnight or Upgrade couple guest room to our luxury suite (Premier Suite) on the wedding night (with subject to room availability 7 days prior wedding date)

• The offer cannot be combined with any other offer; incentives, discounts or promotions

• Offer is not valid with wedding or engagement events that have already occurred or a contract is signed; is new bookings only.

• Use of World of Hyatt Bonus points is subject to the terms and conditions of World of Hyatt program which is subject to change without notice and can be found at http://www.hyatt.com