Photo Release: The Thai Internet Service Provider Association (TISPA) Representatives Visited Minister of Digital Economy and Society

Bangkok--2 Mar--Mind PR Co Recently the Thai Internet Service Provider Association (TISPA) represented by Mr. Anant Kaewruamvongs, CS Loxinfo PCL. who is a Chairperson (4th from left) and Mrs. Morragot Kulatumyotin from Internet Thailand PCL. who is Vice Chairman (3rd from left) along with Committee: Mrs. Waleeporn Sayasit from T.C.C. Technology Co., Ltd. (2nd from left), Mr. Chakrit Noisuwan from dtac TriNet Co., Ltd. (1st from left), and Mr. Teerawut Sunamalai from NTT Communications Thailand Co., Ltd. (7th from left) visited Dr. Pichet Durongkaveroj, Minister of Digital Economy and Society at the Chaeng Watthana Government Complex to reinforce infrastructure initiatives in developing Thailand's Digital Economy and Society.

Latest Press Release

