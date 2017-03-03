Negroni MasterClass 2017

Negroni MasterClass 2017General Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 12:57
Independent Wine & Spirit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. presents "Negroni Master Class 2017", a trade focused educational and bartending class for all bartenders. We aim to encourage innovation in the products, techniques and recipes used and the level of service provided, so that participants can create unique experiences for their guests. The objective of the Masterclass is to provide an in-depth look at the upcoming trends in mixology, notably the aged cocktail revolution, and to introduce new concepts to the established cocktail culture of Thailand. No fee for attending, maximum 200seats.
The masterclass will be divided into two sessions. The first session will focus on the Negroni's history and development, from its invention in Florence in 1919 by Count Negroni to its current popularity as a classic cocktail. The second session will focus on its modern variants, including "Negroni Barrel ageing", an aged variation of the classic recipe.
Latest Press Release
General Manager of Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok Mr. Patrick Manthe recently organized The Remarkable Dinner Program at the River Barge Restaurant for a group of key prospective hotel clients to strengthen their relationship and raise awareness of the...
ดร. ลักษมี ปลั่งแสงมาศ ผู้ว่าการสถาบันวิจัยวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยีแห่งประเทศไทย (วว.) และ Dr. Yokinobu Miki, Director of National Metrology Institute of Japan (NMIJ),The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)...
On Friday nights starting 3 March to 30 June 2017, guests can put on their dancing shoes and have a good time relaxing after a busy working week at Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok's Volti ristorante & bar, as the restaurant presents a cool salsa night from...
Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, the manufacturer of gypsum innovations over 45 years and of the leading brand Gyproc supported two CSR initiatives in Sattahip, Chonburi province. Gyproc continues to focus on continuously supporting Thai...
Taste the diversity of the crab this month at the best Chinese restaurant, Lok Wah Hin of Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square. We are excited to serve up three delicious and unique crab dishes all at only 290 THB++. The dishes are stir-fried blue crab with...