Independent Wine & Spirit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. presents "Negroni Master Class 2017", a trade focused educational and bartending class for all bartenders. We aim to encourage innovation in the products, techniques and recipes used and the level of service provided, so that participants can create unique experiences for their guests. The objective of the Masterclass is to provide an in-depth look at the upcoming trends in mixology, notably the aged cocktail revolution, and to introduce new concepts to the established cocktail culture of Thailand. No fee for attending, maximum 200seats.

The masterclass will be divided into two sessions. The first session will focus on the Negroni's history and development, from its invention in Florence in 1919 by Count Negroni to its current popularity as a classic cocktail. The second session will focus on its modern variants, including "Negroni Barrel ageing", an aged variation of the classic recipe.

The Masterclass will be held at Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel on Monday 13th March 2017.

It will be led by Daniele Pirotta, Campari Brand Ambassador, along with two special guests, Michele Montauti and Hideyuki Saito.

Event: Negroni MasterClass 2017

Date: Monday 13th March 2016

Time: Noon – 4 pm

Place: Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel

For more information please contact: http://www.iwsthailand.com/