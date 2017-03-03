The Ultimate Meat Feast in a Bun at 25 Degrees Burgers Bar

The Ultimate Meat Feast in a Bun at 25 Degrees Burgers BarGeneral Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 18:15
Chefs at 25 Degrees have created a heavenly burger using premium quality USA striploin beef, dry-aged by ourselves for 28 days to produce tenderness and a beautiful mature flavour. The succulent dry-aged burger is made with a 200-gram beef patty and served with bacon, Cheddar cheese and dressed with green pepper mayonnaise, all held between a soft homemade rye bread bun. The burger is served with potato wedges, all for THB 450++.
25 Degrees Burger, Wine & Liquor Bar at the chic lifestyle hotel, Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, is the new sister venue of the legendary burger and wine bar in Los Angeles. Named after the precise temperature difference between a raw and well-done hamburger, 25 Degrees introduces a sophisticated new twist on the traditional American burger bar concept, complete with funky music and a cool dcor. Open 24 hours a day, diners can enjoy an enticing menu of succulent burgers, salads and sides, pancakes and desserts, and an excellent selection of beers, wines and cocktails.
