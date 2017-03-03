Photo Release: Welcomed Diplomatic Corps at Siam Niramit

Bangkok--3 Mar--Siam Niramit

Khun Wallapa Phokawat, Assistant Managing Director of Siam Niramit welcomed Diplomatic Corps and honoured guests to the annual 'Rendez-Vous of Diplomats' reception and later to see Siam Niramit: Journey to the Enchanted Kingdom of Siam. Diplomatic Corps from 20 countries were greeted with Lanna cultural performances at the Ramayana Hall.

Picture : from left to right

Khun Wallapa Phokawat, Assistant Managing Director of Siam Niramit.

H.E. Ambassador Peter Prugal, the Federal Republic of Germany.

H.E. Ambassador Pericles Boutos, Hellenic Republic (Greece).

H.E. Ambassador Bhagwant Singh Bishnoi, the Republic of India.

H.E. Ambassador Kirill Barsky, the Russian Federation.

H.E. Ambassador Glyn T. Davies , the United States of America.

H.E. Ambassador Ivo Sieber, the Swiss Confederation.

Dr. Ninnat Olanvoravuth, Secretary - General of the Association of Southeast Asian Institutions of Higher Learning (ASAIHL).