VOLTI RISTORANTE BAR AT SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK PRESENTS FRIDAY SALSA FEVER NIGHT

Bangkok--3 Mar--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

On Friday nights starting 3 March to 30 June 2017, guests can put on their dancing shoes and have a good time relaxing after a busy working week at Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok's Volti ristorante & bar, as the restaurant presents a cool salsa night from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Guests who have a passion for Latin-inspired music can gather to socialise, dance and boast their dancing skills in the joy of a modern luxurious night club theme featuring contemporary and traditional Latin live music by a talented DJ. A professional teacher and Salsa dancers can guide guests who are not keen on Salsa dance with the much-needed skills to hit the dance floor.

Whether guests spend the night alone or with friends, they can enjoy the night with an unlimited South American tapas menu, including Fresh Tomato, Olive, Basil, Orange Salad; Boil Potato Palmary Mustard Mayonnaise Salad; Hot Dog; Roasted Pork Rib Honey Bean Salsa Rosemary Sauce; Chinua Real Mexican; Chicken and Black Bean Burrito; Puff Empanadas; Chicken BBQ Skewer; Fish and Chips with Tartar Sauce and desserts.

All exclusive offers are available at 988++ baht per person and include one glass of house red or white wine or beer.

For more information, please call the hotel's Restaurant Reservations on (66 2) 236 9952 or (66 2) 236 7777 or send an e-mail to restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com or proceed with a booking via the hotel's website http://www.shangri-la.com/bangkok/shangrila/dining/ or Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/shangrilabkk/.