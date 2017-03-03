Photo Release: SSI receives honorable plaque from HRH Princess Soamsawali

Photo Release: SSI receives honorable plaque from HRH Princess SoamsawaliGeneral Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 10:20
Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Phraworarachadhinaddamatu graciously granted an honorable plaque to Mr. Padungsak Pranudomrat,Assistant Vice President– Group Sustainable Development and Communication of Sahaviriya Steel Industries PCL (SSI), as the company has been supporting and donating funds for the Foundation for the Welfare of the Mentality Retarded of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen, at Grand Ballroom, the Emerald Hotel recently.
