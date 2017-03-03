Crafted Crab Creations

Bangkok--3 Mar--Novotel Bangkok on Siamsquare

Taste the diversity of the crab this month at the best Chinese restaurant, Lok Wah Hin of Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square. We are excited to serve up three delicious and unique crab dishes all at only 290 THB++. The dishes are stir-fried blue crab with yellow curry, stir-fried crab baked with glass noodles and salt-baked crab. Available daily for lunch and dinner until end of April.

For more information, please call 02-209-8888 extension Lok Wah Hin or visit the website http://www.novotelbkk.com/bars-restaurants/lok-wah-hin/