Photo Release: Al Meroz Hotel Welcomes Scandinavian Agents

Bangkok--3 Mar--Maxima Consultants

Mr.Sanya Saengboon, Managing Director & General Manager of Al Meroz Hotel recently welcomed a group of travel agents from Scandinavia Peninsula led by Mrs.Veena Bohlin, Marketing Manager of Tourism Authority of Thailand Scandinavia during their visit and stay at Al Meroz Hotel on Ramkhamhaeng Soi 5.

Seen in photo from left are:

1.Ms.Natthanich Bukovnik

2.Mrs.Maha Alyousef

3.Mr.Radwan Dawod

4.Mr.Sanya

5.Mrs.Veena Bohlin

6.Ms. Ida Lundqvist

7.Mr.Tony Lubeck