Dacon Support Taem-khaun-Pann-Nong 16th

Dacon Support Taem-khaun-Pann-Nong 16thGeneral Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 10:27
Recently Dacon Inspection Services Co. Ltd Enjoyed a fun packed day with the rebuilding activity's at "Taem-Khun-Pann-Nong 16th" project to improve Bann-Noen-Pha-Yom school, Bueng Na Khon, Hua Hin district, Prachuabkhirikhan. Along with Thai post newspaper and other private companies around Thailand funding was made to improve the school. This was achieved by repairing damaged ceilings, supplying 60 new tables and repainting of the canteen area, solar power building and kid's playground. There was also enough left over to purchase the essentials the school needed like pens, pencils, notebooks, new uniforms and shoes for the children who attend the school.
"Taem-Khun-Pann-Nong" is one of many projects which Dacon aim to participate in the future. Dacon have already aided with similar projects in the past and aim to donate to schools in the backcountry annually to promote and support educational opportunities for the future of Thai children.
Latest Press Release
Recently Dacon Inspection Services Co. Ltd Enjoyed a fun packed day with the rebuilding activity's at "Taem-Khun-Pann-Nong 16th" project to improve Bann-Noen-Pha-Yom school, Bueng Na Khon, Hua Hin district, Prachuabkhirikhan. Along with Thai post...
Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Phraworarachadhinaddamatu graciously granted an honorable plaque to Mr. Padungsak Pranudomrat,Assistant Vice President– Group Sustainable Development and Communication of Sahaviriya Steel Industries PCL (SSI),...
Mr. Siriwat Vongjarukorn, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, MFEC Public Company Limited or MFEC, together with the management team and partners have joint the MFEC 20th anniversary event and celebrate on the occasional that the new company...
The British Council and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) today signed a collaborative agreement to promote the growth of social enterprise and social impact investment across the Asia-Pacific region as a...
Carlos Sanchez Vizan (5th left), resident manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, recently hosted a luxurious wine dinner featuring a 6-course set menu prepared by Chef Santiparb Petchwao (7th left), paired with a fabulous Thai wine...