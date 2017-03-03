Photo Release: GranMonte Wine Dinner at Suan Bua Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Photo Release: GranMonte Wine Dinner at Suan Bua Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao BangkokGeneral Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 09:34
Carlos Sanchez Vizan (5th left), resident manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, recently hosted a luxurious wine dinner featuring a 6-course set menu prepared by Chef Santiparb Petchwao (7th left), paired with a fabulous Thai wine from GranMonte, one of Thailand's premier winemakers, based in Khao Yai. The dinner also featured a special guest - Visootha Lohitnavy (4th left), Thailand's first female winemaker and also the director of viticulture and winemaking operations from Granmonte, Asoke valley. The event was held at Suan Bua Restaurant, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.
Seen in the photo from left: Pradapporn Chantaworaluck, public relations manager of the hotel; Robert Maurer-Loeffler, group director of operations city hotels Thailand – Centara Hotels & Resorts; Winfried Hancke, group director of operations food & beverage – Centara Hotels & Resorts; Visootha Lohitnavy; Carlos Sanchez Vizan; Sakuna Lohitnavy, president of GranMonte Asoke Valley and Chef Santiparb Petchwao.
