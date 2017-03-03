Photo Release: GranMonte Wine Dinner at Suan Bua Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

General Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 09:34
Bangkok--3 Mar--Centara Grand at Central Plaza

Carlos Sanchez Vizan (5th left), resident manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, recently hosted a luxurious wine dinner featuring a 6-course set menu prepared by Chef Santiparb Petchwao (7th left), paired with a fabulous Thai wine from GranMonte, one of Thailand's premier winemakers, based in Khao Yai. The dinner also featured a special guest - Visootha Lohitnavy (4th left), Thailand's first female winemaker and also the director of viticulture and winemaking operations from Granmonte, Asoke valley. The event was held at Suan Bua Restaurant, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.

Seen in the photo from left: Pradapporn Chantaworaluck, public relations manager of the hotel; Robert Maurer-Loeffler, group director of operations city hotels Thailand – Centara Hotels & Resorts; Winfried Hancke, group director of operations food & beverage – Centara Hotels & Resorts; Visootha Lohitnavy; Carlos Sanchez Vizan; Sakuna Lohitnavy, president of GranMonte Asoke Valley and Chef Santiparb Petchwao.

Latest Press Release

Dacon Support Taem-khaun-Pann-Nong 16th

Recently Dacon Inspection Services Co. Ltd Enjoyed a fun packed day with the rebuilding activity's at "Taem-Khun-Pann-Nong 16th" project to improve Bann-Noen-Pha-Yom school, Bueng Na Khon, Hua Hin district, Prachuabkhirikhan. Along with Thai post...

Photo Release: SSI receives honorable plaque from HRH Princess Soamsawali

Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Phraworarachadhinaddamatu graciously granted an honorable plaque to Mr. Padungsak Pranudomrat,Assistant Vice President– Group Sustainable Development and Communication of Sahaviriya Steel Industries PCL (SSI),...

Photo Release: MFEC celebrated Its 20th anniversary

Mr. Siriwat Vongjarukorn, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, MFEC Public Company Limited or MFEC, together with the management team and partners have joint the MFEC 20th anniversary event and celebrate on the occasional that the new company...

ESCAP and the British Council collaborate to promote social enterprise and social impact investment for SDG progress in Asia and the Pacific

The British Council and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) today signed a collaborative agreement to promote the growth of social enterprise and social impact investment across the Asia-Pacific region as a...

Photo Release: GranMonte Wine Dinner at Suan Bua Restaurant Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Carlos Sanchez Vizan (5th left), resident manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, recently hosted a luxurious wine dinner featuring a 6-course set menu prepared by Chef Santiparb Petchwao (7th left), paired with a fabulous Thai wine...

Related Topics

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok Centara Grand at Central Plaza Central Plaza Ladprao Suan Bua Restaurant resident manager at Central Plaza Central Plaza