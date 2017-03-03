Lamb Chop with a Pistachio Crust and Mixed Steamed Vegetables At No.43 Italian Bistro, Cape House, Bangkok

General Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 17:30
Bangkok--3 Mar--Cape and Kantary Hotels

Throughout the month of March, No.43 Italian Bistro at Cape House, Bangkok invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Lamb Chop with a Pistachio Crust and Mixed Steamed Vegetables". Our skillful and creative Italian Chef, Giovanni Salice, has crafted this special dish featuring fresh grilled lamb chops coated in a crunchy, aromatic crust. Add to this the delights of a red wine and a mushroom sauce. Enjoy this succulent dish for only 680++ Baht. Paired with a Monsoon Valley Shiraz from Thailand, the meal is even more delicious.

More details are available from Cape House, Bangkok on tel: 02-658-7444 or by visiting the website at:www.capecollection.com.

Latest Press Release

The Ultimate Meat Feast in a Bun at 25 Degrees Burgers Bar

Throughout March and April, 2017 at 25 Degrees Burgers, Wine & Liquor Bar, you can experience the ultimate meat feast in a bun with our dry-aged beef burger. Chefs at 25 Degrees have created a heavenly burger using premium quality USA striploin beef,...

The Okura Prestige Bangkok Wedding Showcase 2017 Inspiration for your Dream Wedding

Brides and grooms-to-be are invited to The Okura Prestige Bangkok "Wedding Showcase 2017." On Saturday 1 – Sunday 2 April, 2016, the luxury hotel will unveil its new wedding packages at the inspirational "The Okura Prestige Bangkok Wedding Showcase...

Lamb Chop with a Pistachio Crust and Mixed Steamed Vegetables At No.43 Italian Bistro, Cape House, Bangkok

Throughout the month of March, No.43 Italian Bistro at Cape House, Bangkok invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Lamb Chop with a Pistachio Crust and Mixed Steamed Vegetables". Our skillful and creative Italian Chef, Giovanni Salice, has...

Savor the Delicious Dishes from Wild Boar at Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya presents a variety of delicious dishes made from 'Wild Boar'. Low in cholesterol, high in protein and nutritional value, Wild Boar's nutty and rich in flavor, makes this one of Thailand's classic selections. Meet 'Wild Boar', the local...

Tesla#s Cousin, pioneer of revolutionary public offering

Dubuc Motors Inc. (Dubuc Motors), the company behind the Tomahawk – the world's first 2+2 electric sports car, announces the live offering phase of its equity crowdfunding campaign after the qualification of its filing with the Securities and...

Related Topics

No.43 Italian Bistro Cape House Bangkok Italian Bistro Vegetables Throughout Vegetable Cape House Recommend Creative Bangkok