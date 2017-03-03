Lamb Chop with a Pistachio Crust and Mixed Steamed Vegetables At No.43 Italian Bistro, Cape House, Bangkok

Lamb Chop with a Pistachio Crust and Mixed Steamed Vegetables At No.43 Italian Bistro, Cape House, BangkokGeneral Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 17:30
Throughout the month of March, No.43 Italian Bistro at Cape House, Bangkok invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Lamb Chop with a Pistachio Crust and Mixed Steamed Vegetables". Our skillful and creative Italian Chef, Giovanni Salice, has crafted this special dish featuring fresh grilled lamb chops coated in a crunchy, aromatic crust. Add to this the delights of a red wine and a mushroom sauce. Enjoy this succulent dish for only 680++ Baht. Paired with a Monsoon Valley Shiraz from Thailand, the meal is even more delicious.
