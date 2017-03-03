ภาพข่าว: วว. และ NMIJ ลงนามความร่วมมือด้านมาตรวิทยาเคมี

กรุงเทพฯ--3 มี.ค.--สถาบันวิจัยวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยีแห่งประเทศไทย ดร. ลักษมี ปลั่งแสงมาศ ผู้ว่าการสถาบันวิจัยวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยีแห่งประเทศไทย (วว.) และ Dr. Yokinobu Miki, Director of National Metrology Institute of Japan (NMIJ),The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) ประเทศญี่ปุ่น ลงนามความร่วมมือทางวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยีด้านมาตรวิทยาเคมีและสาขาอื่นๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้อง ณ ศูนย์ทดสอบและมาตรวิทยา วว. นิคมอุตสาหกรรมบางปู จังหวัดสมุทรปราการ เมื่อเร็วๆนี้

