On this 28th May, DEX (Dream Express) invites Thai Kamen Rider fans to The worlds first Rider Run to celebrate 45th anniversary of the Riders series.General Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 11:51
DEX (Dream Express) the official license holder of the Masked Rider series in Thailand joins forces with Toei Company, the license owner of the Masked Rider in Japan, to host the "Rider Run," the first running race under the Masked Rider's theme to mark the 45th year of the world famous Rider's series and promote health and family relations at the same time. The race which consists of 3 race types — 2.5 km family run, 5 km, and 10 km — will be held on Sunday, 28th May, 2017 at the Lumphini Park under the theme "Rider Battle Run" in which two generations of the riders will engage in amazing battles for Rider's fans of all ages. The first 45 runners of each run type who reach the finish line will receive special prizes.
Latest Press Release
DEX (Dream Express) the official license holder of the Masked Rider series in Thailand joins forces with Toei Company, the license owner of the Masked Rider in Japan, to host the "Rider Run," the first running race under the Masked Rider's theme to mark...
Recently Dacon Inspection Services Co. Ltd Enjoyed a fun packed day with the rebuilding activity's at "Taem-Khun-Pann-Nong 16th" project to improve Bann-Noen-Pha-Yom school, Bueng Na Khon, Hua Hin district, Prachuabkhirikhan. Along with Thai post...
Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Phraworarachadhinaddamatu graciously granted an honorable plaque to Mr. Padungsak Pranudomrat,Assistant Vice President– Group Sustainable Development and Communication of Sahaviriya Steel Industries PCL (SSI),...
Mr. Siriwat Vongjarukorn, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, MFEC Public Company Limited or MFEC, together with the management team and partners have joint the MFEC 20th anniversary event and celebrate on the occasional that the new company...
The British Council and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) today signed a collaborative agreement to promote the growth of social enterprise and social impact investment across the Asia-Pacific region as a...