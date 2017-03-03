On this 28th May, DEX (Dream Express) invites Thai Kamen Rider fans to The worlds first Rider Run to celebrate 45th anniversary of the Riders series.

Bangkok--3 Mar--4D Communications

DEX (Dream Express) the official license holder of the Masked Rider series in Thailand joins forces with Toei Company, the license owner of the Masked Rider in Japan, to host the "Rider Run," the first running race under the Masked Rider's theme to mark the 45th year of the world famous Rider's series and promote health and family relations at the same time. The race which consists of 3 race types — 2.5 km family run, 5 km, and 10 km — will be held on Sunday, 28th May, 2017 at the Lumphini Park under the theme "Rider Battle Run" in which two generations of the riders will engage in amazing battles for Rider's fans of all ages. The first 45 runners of each run type who reach the finish line will receive special prizes.

Team Rider (new generation Riders) includes Rider Gaim, Rider Wizard, and Rider Fourze while Team Ai-Mod-Daeng (first generation Riders) includes Rider V.1, Rider V.3, and Ri

der Stronger.

The "Rider Run" is open for online registration from 23rd January to 30th April 2017. Just click "shop.DEXclub.com/riderrun" and choose one from the 2 race