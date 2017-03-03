Gyproc hosts CSR activity at Sattahip in support of The HM Royal Initiative Project

Bangkok--3 Mar--Vivaldi PR

Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, the manufacturer of gypsum innovations over 45 years and of the leading brand Gyproc supported two CSR initiatives in Sattahip, Chonburi province. Gyproc continues to focus on continuously supporting Thai communities and contributing to greater well-being, especially in the aspects of environment and animal preservation. There are two activities in this program; firstly, reforestation to develop the Khao She-ohn area around Watyanasangvararam temple, and secondly, feeding Asian black bears including the preparation of food for 120 animals.

Gyproc's staff numbering around 350 people joined together for a symbolic expression and the singing of the Royal Anthem to commemorate His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej who dedicated himself to all Thai people in the pursuit of a better life for all. Gyproc greatly appreciates the opportunity to conduct CSR activities following the HM Royal Initiative Project (a non-hunting reserve) that seeks to develop areas around Khao She-ohn to be more abundant in wildlife.

Richard Juggery, Managing Director, Thai Gypsum Products Public Company Limited, said, "Gyproc and all of our staff are proud to contribute to this CSR activity in the spirit of continuing the great legacy of His Majesty the King of Thailand. Gyproc products are sustainable, eco-friendly and produced in a way that is kind to the environment under our Gyproc 3G pillar. In respect of this, these CSR activities are a good opportunity for the organization to join forces with community, so this activity will help to strengthen Gyproc community involvement and show that we care about our society. Thank you to all staff who joined in to make this activity a success."

Gyproc has committed to an ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility program designed to offer ongoing benefits to communities around Thailand. Gyproc is focused on providing for communities that can enjoy and derive maximum benefit from its position as an industry leader in sustainability, its role as an eco-friendly organization and a contributor to communities.