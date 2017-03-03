Photo Release: THE REMARKABLE DINNER PROGRAM AT CHATRIUM HOTEL RIVERSIDE BANGKOK

Photo Release: THE REMARKABLE DINNER PROGRAM AT CHATRIUM HOTEL RIVERSIDE BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Friday March 3, 2017 14:03
General Manager of Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok Mr. Patrick Manthe recently organized The Remarkable Dinner Program at the River Barge Restaurant for a group of key prospective hotel clients to strengthen their relationship and raise awareness of the facilities the hotel has to offer.
Latest Press Release
Dubuc Motors Inc. (Dubuc Motors), the company behind the Tomahawk – the world's first 2+2 electric sports car, announces the live offering phase of its equity crowdfunding campaign after the qualification of its filing with the Securities and...
General Manager of Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok Mr. Patrick Manthe recently organized The Remarkable Dinner Program at the River Barge Restaurant for a group of key prospective hotel clients to strengthen their relationship and raise awareness of the...
ดร. ลักษมี ปลั่งแสงมาศ ผู้ว่าการสถาบันวิจัยวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยีแห่งประเทศไทย (วว.) และ Dr. Yokinobu Miki, Director of National Metrology Institute of Japan (NMIJ),The National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)...
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) is proud to present the continuation of the Yamaha Racing strategy for the 2017 on- and off-road racing season. Yamaha restructured its mid- to long-term global strategy in 2015 - the year marking the company's 60th...
On Friday nights starting 3 March to 30 June 2017, guests can put on their dancing shoes and have a good time relaxing after a busy working week at Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok's Volti ristorante & bar, as the restaurant presents a cool salsa night from...