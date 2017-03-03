Photo Release: THE REMARKABLE DINNER PROGRAM AT CHATRIUM HOTEL RIVERSIDE BANGKOK

Bangkok--3 Mar--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok General Manager of Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok Mr. Patrick Manthe recently organized The Remarkable Dinner Program at the River Barge Restaurant for a group of key prospective hotel clients to strengthen their relationship and raise awareness of the facilities the hotel has to offer.

