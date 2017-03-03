Savor the Delicious Dishes from Wild Boar at Hilton Pattaya

Bangkok--3 Mar--Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya presents a variety of delicious dishes made from 'Wild Boar'. Low in cholesterol, high in protein and nutritional value, Wild Boar's nutty and rich in flavor, makes this one of Thailand's classic selections. Meet 'Wild Boar', the local ingredient of the month throughout March only.

'Flare' restaurant invites you to savor the wild boar dishes in Asian style; 'Slow Cooked Wild Boar in Red Curry' at THB 450 nett and Japanese dish 'Wild Boar Katsu and Japanese Curry' served with Katsu sauce and mustard at THB 450 nett. Available every day at 'Flare' restaurant on level 15 from 6pm - 10.30pm.

Indulge in a relaxing view of Pattaya bay at 'Drift' lobby lounge & bar with a special creation 'Wild Boar Mantou Buns' soft bun filled with wild boar inside at THB 350 nett. Available every day at 'Drift' lobby lounge & bar on level 16 from 11am - 11pm.

'Horizon' rooftop restaurant & bar introduces two delicious menus; 'Fresh Pappardelle Pasta with Wild Boar Ragu and Black Truffle' Homemade pasta with wild boar, topped with cheese and black truffle at THB 750 nett and 'Wild Boar Trio with Apple and Cabbage' 3 styles of wild boar in a dish including slow cooked wild boar belly, tenderloin in olive oil and batter-fried wild boar at THB 850 nett. Enjoy your favorite every day at 'Horizon' rooftop restaurant & bar on level 34 from 6pm - 11pm.

For more information or reservation, please call 038-253-000 or bkkhp_fb@hilton.com or pattaya.hilton.com