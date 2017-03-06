AIT signs agreement with CIFS for better traffic management practices

AIT signs agreement with CIFS for better traffic management practicesGeneral Press Releases Monday March 6, 2017 15:17
The Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) has signed an agreement with the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS) to collaborate on improvements in traffic management. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by CIFS Director General, Mr. Somn Promaros and AIT President Prof. Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai on 27 February 2017.
CIFS and AIT will jointly focus on educational research and conduct in-depth studies aimed at boosting road safety, prevention of road accidents, and suggest measures that can help in reducing injuries and fatalities caused by accidents. The two organizations will also cooperate in exchanging information and enhancing knowledge, experience and academic data. Included in the agreement is a focus on investigating accidents, and developing an analysis of accident locations and suggesting measures to avoid and reduce accidents.
Welcoming the CIFS delegation, Prof. Worsak stated that AIT is committed towards working with partners that can benefit the public at large. AIT is grateful to the Royal Thai Government for providing land, and we feel that it is our obligation to return this favour by working with the host country, Prof. Worsak added.
Mr. Somn Promaros of CIFS stated that prevention of road accidents is a priority issue for Thailand. An analysis of factors that cause road accidents can help the country in reducing accidents, he added. He also thanked AIT for collaborating with CIFS. The CIFS Director General was accompanied by a senior delegation including Mr. Triyarith Temhivong, Deputy Director, CIFS; and Mr. Suranarong Srisuwan, Director, Forensic Services Division.
Dr. Kunnawee Kanitpong, Director, Thailand Accident Research Center (TARC), AIT elaborated on the research being conducted by TARC and AIT in the field of traffic management. Presenting the case of motorcycle transport in Thailand. Dr. Kunnawee mentioned the high percentage of motorcycle registrations in Thailand as compared to other modes of transport. She mentioned how both macro and micro data analysis of accidents was being analyzed for suggesting remedial practices.
At the MoU signing ceremony, AIT was represented by Prof. Worsak, Prof. Kazuo Yamamoto, Vice President for Administration; Prof. Voratas Kachitvichyanukul, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology (SET); Dr. Kunnawee Kanitpong, Director, TARC; Ms. Chalita Lertwinyu, Director, Office of Host Country Relations (OHCR); and Ms. Wannapa Pliansri, Coordinator, Royal Thai Government relations.
