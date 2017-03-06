Photo Release: YPO AU- Young Presidents Organization Asean United Rising Funds for Campaign Right to Breathe

Bangkok--6 Mar--Siam Motors

YPO AU (Young President's Organization Asean United) has teamed up with Mae Fah Luang Foundation to help tackle the ongoing slash and burn problems facing Northern Thailand by funding a training program to educate children and provide them with alternatives means of making a living.

Ms.Pranapda Phornprapha, member and champion of YPO AU , has initiated the "Right to Breathe" campaign to donate 2 million baht to M.L.Dispanadda Diskul, Deputy CEO of Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage, to save the environment from the haze of burning agriculture in Northern Thailand.