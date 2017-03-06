MADE BY MICROWAVE Solo Exhibition by Kanith The Gallery on the 36th floor, Pullman Bangkok Hotel G 4th March 21st May 2017

The Gallery at Pullman Bangkok Hotel G is delighted to present its latest art exhibition, "Made By Microwave" by the creative Thai talent, Kanith. Art lovers can see the work from 4th March – 21st May, 2017.

The collection was inspired by artist's daily life which revolves around a traditional shophouse and a round Chinese dining table. For generations, the artist's family have lit incense and prayed in many locations around the shophouse. She was told that her ancestors travelled from mainland China in a traditional junk sailing boat. Today, reunions with family are important and celebrations always include feasting together at the round table. She considers this to be very complicated; the opposite to how she sees the world these days as people prefer to save time and eat convenience food. The act of traditional-style dining raised questions in Kanith's mind. The work on show at The Gallery explores changing narrative within the family home and which is better, the round Chinese dining table-style of eating or microwaved meals.

Kanitharin Thailamthong, also known as Kanith, will host her first solo exhibition, "Made by Microwave" at the chic lifestyle hotel. She is a freelance illustrator and animation artist in Bangkok. She graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Computer Arts and Motion Graphics from Rangsit University and Master's Degree in Fine Art from King's Mongkut University of Technology, Lad Krabang. Her work has been featured in various publications such as Salmon, A Day, The Jam Factory Magazine and more.

The opening night is on 4th March 2017 at The Gallery on the 36th floor of Pullman Bangkok Hotel G from 17:00 – 20:00 hrs.

Don't miss the chance to experience the unique artwork of Kanith at Pullman Bangkok Hotel G! The intriguing collection will feature 10 artworks of digital print at The Gallery open daily from 10:00 – 17:00 hrs. Free of charge.

For specific details or to purchase artwork, please contact Betty at 02 352 4000 or email nicha@pullmanbangkokhotelg.com .

