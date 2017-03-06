Fish Promotion at Silver Waves Chinese Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

General Press Releases Monday March 6, 2017 14:53
Bangkok--6 Mar--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

If you fancy a bit of the freshest fish sourced from Bangkok's master fishmongers and prepared in a number of superbly sensational styles then look no further than the bird's eye view location of Silver Waves Chinese Restaurant on the 36th floor where our Cantonese cuisine maestros have come up with some exclusive Silver Waves dishes including Wok-Fried Red Tilapia with chili, onion and basil, Deep-Fried King Mackerel in lemongrass sauce and Steamed Salmon in black bean sauce. Only available from 1st-31st March 2017 so if you miss them you'll be sorry!

For more information or reservations, please call Silver Waves Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok at 0 2307 8888 ext 1948-49 or e-mail: silverwaves.chrb@chatrium.com.

