Bangkok--6 Mar--Kanokrat and Friends

Queen's Cup Pink Polo 2017 tournament, which will take place at the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club in Pattaya on Saturday March 11, 2017 from 12.00pm. The pink polo charity event is aimed at raising funds to support Breast Cancer Project, Queen Sirikit Center for Breast Cancer Foundation. The donation fee of 1,000 baht includes buffet lunch. Visit www.thai-poloclub.com, call 02-651-4081-5, or email thaipoloclub@lbg.co.th

For more information please contact:

Kanokrat and Friends Co., Ltd. (PR Consultancy firm)

Tel: 02-2842662 Fax: 0-2284-2287-2291 Website: www.kanokratpr.com

Ms. Kanokrat Viranuvatti E-mail: Kanokrat@kanokratpr.com