Queen#s Cup Pink Polo 2017General Press Releases Monday March 6, 2017 10:07
Queen's Cup Pink Polo 2017 tournament, which will take place at the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club in Pattaya on Saturday March 11, 2017 from 12.00pm. The pink polo charity event is aimed at raising funds to support Breast Cancer Project, Queen Sirikit Center for Breast Cancer Foundation. The donation fee of 1,000 baht includes buffet lunch. Visit www.thai-poloclub.com, call 02-651-4081-5, or email thaipoloclub@lbg.co.th
Latest Press Release
Global leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG is taking 14 signature products and latest technology to the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 from March 7-11 in Las Vegas, US. As one of the top three construction industry trade shows alongside Bauma and...
Queen's Cup Pink Polo 2017 tournament, which will take place at the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club in Pattaya on Saturday March 11, 2017 from 12.00pm. The pink polo charity event is aimed at raising funds to support Breast Cancer Project, Queen Sirikit...
Throughout March and April, 2017 at 25 Degrees Burgers, Wine & Liquor Bar, you can experience the ultimate meat feast in a bun with our dry-aged beef burger. Chefs at 25 Degrees have created a heavenly burger using premium quality USA striploin beef,...
Brides and grooms-to-be are invited to The Okura Prestige Bangkok "Wedding Showcase 2017." On Saturday 1 – Sunday 2 April, 2016, the luxury hotel will unveil its new wedding packages at the inspirational "The Okura Prestige Bangkok Wedding Showcase...
Throughout the month of March, No.43 Italian Bistro at Cape House, Bangkok invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Lamb Chop with a Pistachio Crust and Mixed Steamed Vegetables". Our skillful and creative Italian Chef, Giovanni Salice, has...