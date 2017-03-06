Classic Cakes at Treats Gourmet, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Classic Cakes at Treats Gourmet, Chatrium Hotel Riverside BangkokGeneral Press Releases Monday March 6, 2017 14:57
Pastry Chef Kongkrit has gone all quintessential this month and selected a range of classic cakes baked fresh daily just for you where every bite will bring back wonderful memories with an even more wonderful taste. Choose from deliciously rich Chocolate Fudge Cake, the creamy indulgence of Carrot Cake and a moist Raspberry Lamington to name but a few of his fantastic fancies. Available from 1st-31st March.
