Photo Release: Sharing is Caring

Bangkok--6 Mar--Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers Ditbordee Direkvathana, forth left, Director of Human Resources of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, recently led the Hotel Management and Associates, to donate needed staffs and host lunch for multiple disabilities children under "Fulfill my dream" project, at Home for Disabled Babies (Bann Fuengfah), Department of Social Development and Welfare, Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. Received by Wiwat Kwansawaitham, third left, Head of the Division of General Affairs. Arlada Jumsai Na Ayudhya, Apirat Nutamarn, Lomyong Phanmano, Pranee Thanakiviboon, and Aunchana Prem-on also participated. Photo shown from left 1. Mr. Apirat Nutamarn, Assistant Purchasing Manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers 2. Mrs. Lomyong Phanmano, Associate of Home for Disabled Babies (Bann Fuengfah) 3. Mr. Wiwat Kwansawaitham, Head of the Division of General Affairs 4. Mr. Ditbordee Direkvathana, Director of Human Resources of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers 5. Miss Pranee Thanakiviboon, Associate of Home for Disabled Babies (Bann Fuengfah) 6. Miss Arlada Jumsai Na Ayudhya, Director of Marketing Communications of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers 7. Miss Aunchana Prem-on, Chef de Partie - Bakery of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

Latest Press Release

Prawn and Spinach with Saffron Sauce At Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya Throughout the month of March, California Steak restaurant at Kantary Hotel, Ayutthaya, invites you to try our delectable recommended dish "Prawn and Spinach with Saffron Sauce". The best Quality Imported Prawn is meticulously prepared by our...

Lone Star Makes All-Cash Offer For All Of Astro Japan Property Group#s Real Estate Assets "An affiliate of Lone Star Real Estate Fund V announces that it has extended an all-cash offer to the Board of Directors of Astro Japan Property Group (ASX: AJA-AU) ("Astro") for all of the company's Japanese real estate assets at Astro's December 31,...

Photo Release: Sharing is Caring Ditbordee Direkvathana, forth left, Director of Human Resources of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, recently led the Hotel Management and Associates, to donate needed staffs and host lunch for multiple disabilities children under "Fulfill my...

POETRY SESSION TO THE MUSICAL NOTES OF THE HARP Aarti - A ballerina and contemporary dancer, a poet and writer, a visual and performance artist, from India. Her original expressive poetic style will undoubtedly stir your Soul. The beauty and power of her authentic poetry will mesmerize you and create...

IDC Names 13 Asia/Pacific Banking Financial Services Leaders for 2017 at the Asian Financial Services Congress, Krungsri Consumer is the winner from Thailand IDC Financial Insights announced today the 13 winners of the annual Financial Insights Innovation Awards (FIIA) at the Asian Financial Services Congress 2017. This year's recipients were chosen for setting technological and business precedents to drive...

Related Topics